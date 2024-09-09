QatarEnergy Orders Six More QC-Max LNG Vessels from Chinese Shipyard

QatarEnergy has signed an agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) for the construction of six additional QC-Max vessels, bringing the total number of LNG vessels on order under its fleet expansion program to 128, including 24 QC-Max mega vessels.

The QC-Max vessels, which will be built at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard, a wholly-owned CSSC subsidiary, are the largest LNG vessels ever built with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters each. The new advanced carriers are scheduled to be delivered between 2028 and 2031.

The six new advanced vessels are in addition to 18 QC-Max vessels recently ordered from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard. This brings the total number of QC-Max vessels ordered by QatarEnergy to 24, with a total value of about $8 billion.

The QC-Max vessels, designed with cutting-edge technology, will enhance QatarEnergy’s capacity to meet the growing global LNG demand while reinforcing its dedication to operational excellence and environmental sustainability.

With enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, these ships are engineered to meet the highest safety and environmental standards, representing a significant advancement in sustainable innovation.

"We are very pleased to expand our excellent working relationship with CSSC and Hudong-Zhonghua, one of the world’s premier shipbuilders. We look forward to receiving these advanced LNG vessels and expanding our role in providing the world with the cleaner energy needed for a realistic and practical energy transition,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.