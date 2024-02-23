QatarEnergy Pays Homage to Rex Tillerson by Giving His Name to New LNG Carrier

QatarEnergy has named the first LNG carrier to be delivered as part of its new LNG fleet expansion program as Rex Tillerson, in recognition of the former Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, who also served as the 69th United States Secretary of State.

During his 10-year term as Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, Tillerson oversaw the consolidation of relations with the State of Qatar and its energy sector, resulting in strategic partnerships and significant investments in Qatar’s LNG industry.

While making his mark on the global energy scene, he concurrently assumed a pivotal role in both initiating and overseeing the implementation of landmark energy projects in Qatar.

The Rex Tillerson LNG carrier is expected to be put in service in September 2024 and is currently under construction at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in China as part of a 12-ship construction program that makes up the first batch of orders from China in QatarEnergy’s massive LNG shipbuilding program.

QatarEnergy’s new fleet will be equipped with the latest maritime technology ensuring optimal operational efficiency and compliance with the most stringent environmental regulations, thus reflecting QatarEnergy’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“This announcement is a testament to the remarkable achievements of an exceptional energy visionary, a man whose legacy will continue to be felt in Qatar for decades.

“As a result of Rex’s leadership, a long and fruitful strategic partnership that flourished from one of the oldest Qatari relationships with international oil companies, prospered and developed even further.

“For that, it is our honor to name the first LNG carrier built as part of our new fleet in his name, a tribute to his life-long accomplishments and a symbol of a special relationship,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

“I am deeply honored that QatarEnergy is recognizing my long history with the development of Qatar’s natural gas resources and the country’s establishment as the leading supplier of liquefied natural gas to fuel economies around the world. It has been very gratifying to be a part of this success story,” added Rex Tillerson.

Under Rex Tillerson’s leadership, ExxonMobil’s partnerships in Qatar covered a wide spectrum of landmark projects such as the Qatargas 2 and RasGas 3 mega-LNG trains; the Al Khaleej and Barzan Gas Projects; the Helium 1 and 2 projects; the Laffan Condensate Refinery; and the South Hook (UK), Adriatic (Italy) and Golden Pass (USA) LNG terminals.

One notable achievement between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil during Tillerson’s tenure was the development of the industry’s largest-class LNG carriers, namely Q-Max (265,000 cubic meters) and Q-Flex (210,000 cubic meters).