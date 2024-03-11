Quality Tank Cleaning Unveils New Vessel Tank Cleaning Facility

Quality Tank Cleaning LLC (QTC) has inaugurated a new industrial tank cleaning facility in collaboration with Harvey Gulf (HGIM).

The company has introduced Ivan Galicia as a partner in the new endeavor located at Harvey Gulf’s Operations Facility in Port Fourchon, LA.

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the industry, Galicia is esteemed for his unparalleled expertise in tank cleaning operations, earning him recognition as a foremost authority in the field. He and his team’s reputation for excellence and unwavering dedication to quality perfectly aligns with QTC’s steadfast commitment to delivering a premium service for its customers.

With increased wait times, Harvey Gulf recognizes an industry need for another tank cleaning provider. QTC’s full-service operations facility offers a wide range of services including fuel and water, long and short-term storage, as well as crane and forklift support. By now offering vessel and portable tank cleaning, the company’s experienced team can focus on a holistic approach to enhance operational efficiency, contributing to reduced costs to customers with a complete service solution.

QTC provides a wide range of services, including:

• Liquid Mud Tank Cleaning

• Dry Bulk Tank Cleaning

• Chemical Tank Cleaning

• Methanol Tank Cleaning

• Portable Tank Cleaning (MPTs, Cutting Boxes, Cetco Vessels, Tote Tanks, Frac and Holding Tanks)

• Product Salvage for Credit

• Gas Freeing of Fuel Tanks

• Atmospheric Testing / Monitoring for Confined Space Entry

• Marine Chemist Certificate Maintenance

• Fluid / Bulk Material PIC Transfers

• Bilge / Ballast Tank Cleaning

• Engine Room Detailing

HGIM and QTC together offer a unique complete service solution, including simultaneous operations for maximum efficiency and cost consolidation.

QTC prioritizes environmental stewardship, utilizing eco-friendly cleaning agents and waste management practices resulting in the recycling of wastewater for maximum reduction in waste and costs.



