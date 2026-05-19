RAD Launches Autonomy Core Remote Vessel Control Solution

RAD announced the launch of the RAD Autonomy Core at the Combined Naval Event in Farnborough, a new product within the RAD Autonomy System designed to make vessels remotely controllable in a simple, reliable, and flexible way. Built to integrate with existing propulsion and onboard systems, the Autonomy Core provides a practical pathway to advanced marine autonomy, without compromising on safety or control.

The RAD Autonomy Core is an interface layer between vessel engines and onboard systems, enabling the RAD system to communicate over an IP network. This network can be connected to the internet via satellite, Wi-Fi, or cellular solutions, either through RAD supplied hardware or integration with existing customer infrastructure.

The Autonomy Core is designed for rapid deployment and provides the following interfaces:

2 × RAD Bus

1 × DroneCAN (compass/GPS)

1 × External autonomy system via embedded Autonomy Gateway

3 × Ethernet

Operators can easily enable Degree 3 autonomy: fully remote vessel control without onboard crew. The DroneCAN interface supports compass and GPS integration, while the system’s modular design ensures flexibility across a wide range of vessel types and configurations.

A key feature of the RAD Autonomy Core is its embedded Autonomy Gateway, which enables communication with third party autonomy systems. This allows operators to integrate advanced situational awareness and decision making tools from external partners, where required. RAD positions its core system as the enabler of remote control, while higher levels of autonomy, e.g. automated decision making, can be layered through partner systems.

Dual control with external autonomy systems. Safety and reliability are central to the RAD design. When integrated with an external autonomy system, the Autonomy Core provides a built in fallback mechanism: if an external autonomy system fails, operators retain the ability to remotely control the vessel and initiate a “get me home” function. This ensures that loss of higher level autonomy does not mean loss of control.

RAD distinguishes between levels of autonomy (aligned with automotive standards) and degrees of autonomy specific to marine operations:

Degree 3 Autonomy (RAD Autonomy Core) : Remote controlled vessel operation without onboard crew

: Remote controlled vessel operation without onboard crew Degree 4 Autonomy (partner enabled): Vessel capable of making independent navigational decisions using advanced situational awareness

RAD's Autonomy Core product is engineered to deliver Degree 3 autonomy out of the box, while remaining fully compatible with Degree 4 solutions through integration partners.

The Autonomy Core product is propulsion agnostic. Any system capable of interfacing with network connectivity, whether via modern digital engines or legacy systems with appropriate gateways, can be integrated. While RAD's own drive systems offer the most streamlined experience, the platform is designed to support a wide range of third party configurations.





RAD is developing further hardware and software to support even easier integration of vessel systems, including IP networking, switching and situational presentation.