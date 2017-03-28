JNPT Gets Radiological Detection Equipment at Exit Gates
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai has become the first major port in the country to install radiological detection equipment (RDE) at all its exit road and rail gates.
