RApport 2700 Tugboat Marauder Delivered to Maritime Partners

Master Boat Builders christened Marauder, the first vessel in an eight-tug construction program for Maritime Partners, marking a key milestone for the Gulf Coast shipbuilder and the growing fleet operator.

The christening ceremony was held at the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf in Mobile, Ala., bringing together executives from both companies as well as shipyard workers involved in the vessel’s construction.



Built at Master Boat Builders’ Coden, Ala. shipyard, Marauder is an 88-foot tug classified as an A1 Escort Tug and Towing Vessel. The vessel is equipped with an Automated Machinery System (AMS), carries Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Drydocking (UWILD) certification, and features FFV1 firefighting capability. It is also designated as a Low Emissions Vessel under U.S. standards.



With delivery complete, the tug joins Maritime Partners’ fleet, where it will support towing, escort, and marine support operations.



The vessel represents the first delivery in what both companies describe as a purpose-built program aimed at raising capability standards in the ship-assist market.



Maritime Partners owner Bick Brooks said the vessel was developed through close collaboration between the operator and shipbuilder, with a focus on performance, operational flexibility, and efficiency rather than relying on an existing stock design.



Seven sister vessels remain under contract, with deliveries scheduled to continue over the coming months.



For Master Boat Builders, the program reinforces the strength of Gulf Coast shipbuilding at a time when demand for modern harbor tugs and specialized support vessels remains healthy.



The christening sponsor was Alison Parker Carmel, wife of U.S. Maritime Administrator Stephen Carmel, who formally named the vessel.



Beyond the delivery itself, the program represents continued investment in the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base, particularly among domestic yards focused on workboat construction for Jones Act markets.





