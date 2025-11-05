Raymarine Expands Pathfinder Radar Product Line

Raymarine, a leader in marine electronics, announced the availability of its latest Pathfinder Radar Systems, including the IMO Type Approved CAT-1 Radar and the new Pathfinder Black Box Radar System. These solid-state radar solutions meet the diverse needs of international shipping, large workboats, superyacht, and inland commercial vessels.

Built on Raymarine’s radar platform, Pathfinder delivers resolution, reliability, and integration capabilities. The CAT-1 models, available in 27- and 32-inch displays, fully comply with IMO standards IEC 62288 and IEC 62388, making them ideal for SOLAS vessels over 10,000 gross tons. Meanwhile, the Black Box Radar System offers a lightweight, cost-effective solution for inland and non-IMO vessels such as tugs, push boats, and fishing vessels under 500GT.

All Pathfinder radars deliver performance through CHIRP pulse compression and beam sharpening technology, ensuring best-in-class target separation and long-range resolution. Their solid-state 6-foot open array features a fan-less design and simplified cabling, which reduces maintenance and installation complexity. The modern user interface offers intuitive controls with minimal distraction, while the compact black box architecture allows seamless integration with any HDMI monitor supporting 1920x1080 resolution. Pathfinder also supports Asterix CAT-240 output for integration with ECDIS, radar tracking, and naval systems.

Engineered for resilience, Pathfinder commercial radars have undergone over three years of testing, with each component subjected to rigorous environmental trials to ensure reliability and longevity. Raymarine’s 24/7/365 commercial support for Pathfinder systems ensures minimal downtime for-critical operations.

The Pathfinder CAT-1 Radar System is now IMO type approved and available to order. The Pathfinder Black Box Radar System is also available and ideal for inland commercial vessels not requiring IMO certification.