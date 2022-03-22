Marine Link
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Reach Subsea Set to Complete Acquisition of iSurvey

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 22, 2022

©Reach Subsea

©Reach Subsea

Norway-based subsea services company Reach Subsea is set to close the acquisition of the offshore survey company iSurvey, first announced in mid-February.

As previously reported, Reach Subsea said on February 17 it had agreed to buy the offshore survey services firm iSurvey in a transaction valued NOK 135 million. Separately, it was announced that Wilhelmsen had acquired a 21% stake in Reach Subsea.

The company at the time said that the transaction would be settled through the issuance of 33.8 million shares in Reach, valued at NOK 3.25 per share, and NOK 25 million in cash.

In a statement on Tuesday, Reach Subsea said, "The parties have today initiated closing of the acquisition, and has as part thereof completed the subscription of and payment (in kind through set-off) for the 33,846,153 consideration shares to be issued.

"The only remaining step of the acquisition is now registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). Following such registration, the new share capital of the Company will be NOK 178,786,861, divided into 178,786,861 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.
 

Featured in the March 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is a feature focus on Callan Marine, as Maxie McGuire informs on the company’s quest to build and maintain a young, capable and diverse fleet of dredgers.
Read the Magazine

Training Tips for Ships: Excellent Training is Never an Accident

Dredging Bits

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week