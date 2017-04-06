Torgy LNG Design Receives GASA Nod from DNV GL

Torgy LNG’s updated LNG Type A tank design has been granted a General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) by classification society DNV GL. The original design was the first LNG tank based on the IMO A atmospheric design to have been awarded a GASA certificate.



“This review sets a new milestone for our modified LNG Type A tank design,” says Sven Halvorsen, CEO of Torgy LNG. “The results have shown significant improvements and the design concept, based on a type A tank, has many benefits compared to several of the alternative designs. Without DNV GL’s engagement and clear feedback throughout the whole design process we would not be where we are today. Receiving the GASA statement demonstrates that we are on the right track and are better prepared for a commercialization of the tank design.”



Torgy LNG received an GASA statement for a previous design of the LNG tank, but this design has now been modified with a total redesign of materials and geometrical design solutions of the secondary barrier. These modifications have been tested and documented by numerical analysis. The tank design is well suited for larger cargo tanks.