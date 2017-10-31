I-Tech AB Recognized with Innovation Award

Related News

Spotlight on Maritime Security at Mexico Workshop

Mexican port security officials have undergone training on complying with International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s International…

GoodBulk Acquires up to 13 Capesize Vessels

GoodBulk, an owner and operator of dry bulk vessels announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 7 to 13 Capesize…

A Turning Point in Oil Spill Recovery

Cleaning up marine oil spills can be a challenge as there are various types of oil spilled but only a few effective recovery methods.

Diamond Offshore Shares Buoyant

As the offshore energy market continues to search for signs of recovery, latest news from Diamond Offshore points to better times ahead. On Monday, October 30, 2017…

MacGregor Bags Equipment Order for German Research Vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract to supply oceanographic winches and Triplex deck handling systems to a…

UK Electronic Solutions Inks Deal with Dalby Offshore

UK Electronic Solutions, (part of the NSSLGlobal group), said it has signed a contract with Dalby Offshore to install its motion and impact monitoring system, Oceanic Dynamics…

Exercise Enhances Maritime Security

Exercise LUMBAS is an annual bi-lateral exercise between the Australia and the Philippines, and is being undertaken concurrently…

Rob Nakama: From USCG to Foss Maritime

Just two weeks after accepting the U.S. Coast Guard’s congratulations on a military career spanning almost three decades…

Ship of the Month: October 2017

More than three years after completing the first outline sketches, Spanish naval design and architecture firm Oliver Design…

Cosco to Raise $2 billion to Build Ships

Chinese container carrier Cosco Shipping is thirsty for expansion and will raise CNY 12.9billion (USD 2billion) in new capital…

WESMAR to Showcase New Stabilizer Technology

WESMAR said it will display its stabilizers, thrusters, sonar and hydraulics at the 58th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show November 1 to 5…