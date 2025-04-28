Recreational Boat in “Hit and Run” with Ferry in Florida

The US Coast Guard Station Sand Key and partner agency crews responded to a vessel collision involving the Clearwater Ferry and a recreational boat on Sunday evening off Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida.

There were reportedly 45 people on the ferry and six people on the recreational vessel.

One ferry passenger was reported deceased, and 12 people were transported to local hospitals for care.

The recreational boat did not stay at the crash scene.

Coast Guard investigative officers are working to determine the cause of the collision and verify the details leading up to the incident.



