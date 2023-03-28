Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö Sells M/S Birka Stockholm Ship for €38M

Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö, a Finnish shipping company providing passenger and cargo ferry services, has agreed to sell the M/S Birka Stockholm cruise ship to Rederi AB Gotland. The sale price is around 38 million euros.

Delivery of the vessel to Rederi AB Gotland is expected to occur in April 2023.

The ship sale will cause a write-down amounting to around 12 million euros in Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö's Annual Report for 2022, which will be published on April 12, 2023.

"This write-down deviates from the Q4 quarterly report that was published on February 28, 2023," Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö explained.

Built in 2004 by Aker Finnyards in Rauma, Finland, the Birka Stockholm is 177 meters long, 28 meters wide, and can accommodate 1800. It has 734 cabins and 1.800 beds.

Rederi AB Gotland said it would operate the vessel between Stockholm, Mariehamn, and Visby.