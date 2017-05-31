MOL Confirms 2% in Average CO2 Reduction

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that the company has completed an in-service demonstration test of a wind resistance-reducing windshield for containerships, and determined that the device reduces emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) by an average of 2%.

The windshield, co-developed by MOL, was installed on the bow of its operated containership, MOL Marvel, for the demonstration test.

Confirmed about 2% average CO2 reduction after installing the windshield on the bow and sailing at 17 knots per hour, compared to operating an identical vessel at the same speed without the device installed.

Test Objectives: (1) Accumulate Big Data on operational status during service on Asia-North America East Coast routes, and compare two sister ships with and without the windshield installed on the bow.

(2)Establish a method to eliminate the data on the effects of ocean waves, and extract only the change in performance due to reduced wind resistance.

This analysis method and results of performance were presented at the Japan Society of Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers’ autumn and spring meetings (November 2016 and May 2017).

MOL continues efforts to confirm the windshield’s seaworthiness and sailing data analysis, and looks forward to more advanced technological development based on this research project. PBCF Department of MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. is in charge of technical advice of windshield.

MOL continually pushes ahead with its "ISHIN NEXT - MOL SMART SHIP PROJECT -" to develop and introduce new technologies that will reduce vessels' environmental impact and ensure safe operation, while delivering safe, reliable transport services.