Flynn Refrigeration Revamps Product Lineup

A new-look product line for 2017 from U.K. marine specialist Flynn Refrigeration aims to provide customers with an even broader offering of refrigeration and air conditioning products.

Continually expanding its offering to the marine and industrial markets, the Birkenhead-based company said the latest relaunch is geared toward clearly defining its main product lines.

Flynn Refrigeration's range has now been grouped into 18 core product categories sourced from more than 45 manufacturers including Bitzer, Danfoss , Compair and Ingersoll Rand . These include refrigeration spares, compressors, refrigeration engineering services, air dryers and electrical motors.

Managing director Alex Flynn said the reorganization would benefit customers, the company's agents and representatives overseas, as well as Flynn Refrigeration's U.K.-based sales team.

He said, "Our extensive product range allows us to effectively respond to the needs of businesses across a wide variety of markets. We've now made it even easier for those customers to understand the full scope of parts and services available, and to recognize the key manufacturers we work with.

"More so than before, customers will be able to appreciate our team's in-depth knowledge of core products and the strength of our links with the industry's top manufacturers, all of which provides additional quality assurance.

"We work closely with suppliers, particularly those based in the U.K., to gain an ever-greater understanding of the parts available and what those parts actually do. This kind of training is especially important for our newer sales assistants. It ensures they're not just processing quotes, but understand what they're quoting, thereby strengthening our customer service offering."

Mr Flynn added, "The reorganization of our product range and publication of a new brochure has allowed us to highlight our ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accreditation. From going out and speaking to clients we've found that adhering to such standards is becoming increasingly important, as customers need to know they'll receive the quality products they've ordered.

"In redefining our range we've also recognized the importance of highlighting the fact that our original manufacturer spares and quality replacement parts both conform to the same standards. This means customers receive the same quality assurance, regardless of budget implications."