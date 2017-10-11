Indian Ports Register 3.24% Cargo Growth

Major ports in India handled 326.4 million tonnes of cargo in the April-September period, an increase of 3.24% over the 316.1 million tonnes they handled a year ago.

According to the data released by the ministry of shipping, seven out of the 12 major ports in the country recorded traffic growth in the first half of the current fiscal.

Seven Ports (Kolkata, Paradip, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, Mumbai and JNPT) registered positive growth in traffic during the period April to September 2017.

Cargo traffic handled at Major Ports: The highest growth was registered by Cochin Port (19.62%), followed by Kolkata [incl. Haldia], New Mangalore, Paradip with growth of about 12% .

Cochin Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of POL (27.8%) and Containers (10.3%).

In Kolkata Port, overall growth was positive i.e. 11.95%. Kolkata Dock System (KDS) registered traffic growth of 0.72%. Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) registered positive growth of 17.74%.

During the period April to September 2017, Kandla Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 53.29 Million tonnes (16.33% share), followed by Paradip with 47.61 Million Tonnes (14.59% share), JNPT with 32.69 Million Tonnes (10.02% share), Mumbai with 31.23 Million Tonnes (9.57% share), and Visakhapatnam with 30.15 Million Tonnes (9.24% share). Together, these five ports handled around 60% of Major Port Traffic.

Commodity-wise percentage share of POL was maximum i.e. 34.01%, followed by Container (20.22%), Thermal & Steam Coal (12.66%), Other Misc. Cargo (12.17%), Coking & Other Coal (7.6%), Iron Ore & Pellets (6.65%), Other Liquid (4.35%), Finished Fertilizer (1.24%) and FRM (1.11%).

“Growing ports are becoming catalysts for shaping the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘New India. The Government is committed towards inclusive development to generate continuous growth and prosperity. Timely delivery of projects will help give the much needed boost to economy", said Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Shipping, Road Transport & Highways and Water Resources , River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, who recently inaugurated various projects across India.