Global Shipping Regulations for a Level Playing Field

The relationship between global shipping regulation, through International Maritime Organization (IMO), and regional implementation can be strong and very effective.

This was the message from IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim, speaking at the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) in Lisbon, Portugal (24 May).

Lim highlighted that EU Member States have made an invaluable contribution to IMO’s work, which, over several decades, has laid the foundation for shipping to become progressively safer, more efficient, cleaner and greener.

And, moving forward, EU countries have an equally strong influence over ensuring that IMO measures are universally adopted and implemented – thereby helping to create a level playing-field so that ship operators cannot gain an unfair advantage by cutting corners.

Lim also pointed to important EMSA contributions to IMO's work. These include the EMSA-hosted International Data Exchange Centre, which ensures the smooth operation of the​​ Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) system, and third-party audits carried out in countries supplying seafarers – in order to support compliance with the international treaty covering seafarer training (STCW Convention).