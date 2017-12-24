Marine Link
Sunday, December 24, 2017

Denmark: New Regulations for Operating Personal Watercraft

December 24, 2017

Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

 When new regulations of the Danish Government become effective from 1 January 2018, operators of personal watercraft must complete a theoretical as well as a practical test.

 
As part of the Danish Government’s efforts to enhance the safety of those using the sea for recreational purposes, the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) will now require operators of personal watercraft and the like to hold a special personal watercraft license.
 
Next year, everyone who wants to operate a personal watercraft must have passed a theoretical as well as a practical test to acquire a personal watercraft license. However, persons who already have a certificate for yachtsmen will only need to pass the practical test.
 
If you already hold a valid yachtsman certificate that entitles you to operate a personal watercraft, you can continue to do so. However, you have to pass the practical test for operators of personal watercraft and acquire the personal watercraft license within a period of two years in order to continue to operate your craft.
 
Director Rasmus Høy Thomsen from the Danish Maritime Authority said: ”Personal watercraft are special due to their high speed and unique manoeuvring capabilities. With the new regulations, yachtsmen will have the competences required to operate these craft safely and show consideration of their surroundings.”
 
The tests are expected to be offered from early next year before the start of the sailing season.
 
Please observe that all operators of personal watercraft and the like must be able to present a valid personal watercraft license. Violations of the new provisions are punishable by fine.
 
