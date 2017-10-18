Bahri Reinforces Americas Commitment

Reinforcing its three-decade-long presence in North America, transportation and logistics firm Bahri took part in Breakbulk Americas, being held from October 17-19, in Houston.

The Bahri booth at Breakbulk Americas was opened by Mr. Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari, Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Houston, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the first day of the annual event in the presence of Amal Al-Ruwaii, Director for Trade and Investment, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in United States of America, Ricky Kunz, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Houston Authority, Jeffrey Blair, Director for Europe and Middle East , Greater Houston Partnership, Wael Al-Sarhan, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Communication, Bahri, Matthew Luckhurst, Vice President – Liner Services, Bahri Logistics, and Stephen Blowers, U.S. Country Manager, Bahri Logistics.

After expanding its footprint in the U.S. market with the opening of its Houston office by the beginning of the year 2017, the Bahri Logistics team has grown the company’s presence in the U.S. Gulf and expanded the scope of the company operations to include significant projects in the logistics sector.

Wael Al-Sarhan, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Communication, Bahri, said, “Houston is home to one of the busiest ports in the world and Bahri is considered one of the most important clients to Port of Houston Authority due to the strong relationship between Bahri and the port that extends back more than three decades. Our participation in one of the world’s largest industry-leading exhibitions reinforces our growing presence in this strategic region and is considered another important milestone after the opening of our Houston office earlier this year. Breakbulk Americas is the ideal platform for Bahri to showcase its capabilities and expertise to its global customers, and highlight its leadership position in project cargo transportation and logistics in the West-Arabian Gulf corridor.”

“As a Saudi organization, we are extremely proud of what we have achieved so far. Through our active participation in local and international events, we are keen to contribute effectively towards achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 and strengthening its position as a global leader in the transportation and logistics sector and as an important global logistics hub that connects the three continents of Asia , Africa, and Europe together,” Al-Sarhan added.

Bahri noted it has reached numerous milestones over the past year, such as enhancing its U.S. liner service through the addition of new port calls; signing of new service agreements with large U.S. corporations; completing its second-ever direct discharge to barge operation in Beaumont, Texas; among many other achievements.

Bahri Group, which is the world’s largest VLCC owner and operator with 40 oil tankers, continued with its fleet expansion by recently accepting delivery of Rimthan, a 300,000-dwt carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) in South Korea, with an expected six more VLCCs to be received by 2018. Bahri will also purchase four bulk carriers in a deal valued at $120 million, between Bahri Dry Bulk and Mipo Dockyard, a member of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group.

Bahri’s newest business unit, Bahri Data, is making moves in the usage of Big Data and advanced analytics in the maritime industry.