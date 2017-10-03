Marine Link
India's Reliance Makes First Purchase of US Crude

October 3, 2017

India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, has bought its first ever crude oil cargoes from the United States, drawn by the oil's economics after the price spread between U.S. crude futures and Brent futures widened, three trade sources said on Tuesday.
 
Reliance bought 1 million barrels each of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland and Eagle Ford crude which are expected to arrive in November, they said.
 
 
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan)
