India's Reliance Makes First Purchase of US Crude

China Workshop Discusses Oil Pollution Response
Current research and technical developments in oil spill preparedness and response were in the spotlight at a major seminar in Tianjin…
Australian Sister Ships Share Final Transit
HMAS Darwin and her younger sister HMAS Melbourne have shared their last moments together, showing the rest of the Navy that…
Matrix Global Plans U.S. Crude Storage Deal
Matrix plans sweet crude storage futures at LOOP. Matrix Global Holdings is planning to start up an oil storage futures contract…
U.S. Oil Exports set to Take Off by 2022
Enterprise sees four-fold jump in U.S. crude exports by 2022. Crude oil exports from the United States will increase to meet…
Netherland Hosts International Simulation-based Training Conference
Almost 200 delegates from across the world are gathered at the Grand Hotel Amrâth Kurhaus in Den Haag, The Netherlands this…
CGG Starts Seismic Survey Offshore Brazil
CGG said it has started work on Espirito Santo IV, a large BroadSeis 3D multi-client survey in the deep and ultra-deep waters…
USS Key West Participates in Tri-Lateral Submarine Exercise
The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) participated in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)…
Metal Shark Wins USN PB(X) Contract
Metal Shark won the contract to produce the U.S. Navy’s next-generation patrol boat, the PB(X), the replacement for the fleet…
India's INS Satavahana Concludes Basic Submarine Course
Passing out ceremony of Basic Submarine Courses for Sindhughosh and Shishumar Class was held at Submarine School, INS Satavahana on 22 Sep 17.
Yanmar Launches New Diesel Outboard
Following its agreement with German manufacturer Neander Shark for exclusive global distribution of the Dtorque 111 twin…
CMA CGM to Acquire SOFRANA Unilines
CMA CGM announced it will purchase through its subsidiary, ANL, the majority of the shares in SOFRANA Unilines, a key player…
Hovem Named CEO of DNV GL Oil & Gas
Liv Hovem will step in as CEO of DNV GL’s Oil & Gas business area from January 1, 2018. She will be based at the DNV GL – Oil & Gas headquarters in
SUNY Maritime Training Ship Sent to Puerto Rico
SUNY Maritime College’s Training Ship Empire State VI will soon sail to Puerto Rico to aid in the recovery efforts and to deliver basic necessities
Trump Waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico Relief
President Trump has waived shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico on Thursday at request of the island's governor Ricardo Rosselló and after an
Fincantieri to Take Control of STX France
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will take effective control of STX France under shared ownership, an Italian government source said on Wednesday