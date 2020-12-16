REM Offshore Orders Offshore Wind Vessel

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Rem Offshore has ordered a Construction Service Vessel for offshore wind operations from Green Yard Kleven shipyard in Ulsteinvik.

Havyard Design & Solutions AS is responsible for the design. The vessel, which was originally designed as a Havyard 833 WE platform supply vessel PSV, will be converted into a service vessel for offshore wind, under the Havyard 833 CSV design.

Green Yard Kleven, established earlier this year when Green Yard bought Kleven shipyard, expects to deliver the vessel in the last quarter of 2021.

Lars Conradi Andersen, sales director at Havyard Design & Solutions AS said: "We are very happy to be a contributor to this fantastic project. Based on our long experience with the development of service vessels for offshore wind, we have redesigned the vessel, with a strong focus on safe walkway operations and energy-efficient operation for low emissions."

"In addition, the vessel is being prepared to meet future demands for zero emissions, both in the form of possibilities for expanding the current battery package and future installation of fuel cells. Apart from Havyard's design unit, its Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) will have deliveries for the vessel, too.

Overall, Havyard Group will deliver design services and propulsion and control systems.

Key figures / specifications: