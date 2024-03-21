Rem Offshore Places Order for Next-Gen Subsea Construction Vessel

Norway-based offshore vessel owner Rem Offshore and shipbuilder Myklebust Verft have signed a contract for the construction of an Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV) with a 250-tonne crane.

The vessel will be delivered in 2026 and will be the first of its kind that can perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net zero emissions, according to Rem Offshore.

The contract also contains an option to build one more vessel, the company confirmed.

The vessel will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs. All offshore lifting equipment, including the 250 T crane, is electric and regenerates power to the batteries.

The working deck is over 1,400 m2, and it is also prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind.

Skipsteknisk has designed a very flexible platform in close cooperation with the Rem and Myklebust. The newbuilding uses a number of solutions where energy consumption is almost halved compared to comparable tonnage in current market, as well as meeting future requirements for end-to-end zero emissions.

“This is a big milestone for Rem Offshore. We are ordering our first net zero emission vessel and taking a big step into the future. We are looking forward to being able to offer the vessel to the market, and believe that our customers will appreciate the opportunity for more efficient and sustainable operations”, said Lars Conradi Andersen, CEO of Rem Offshore.

“We are very happy that Rem Offshore has chosen Myklebust Verft to build this environmentally friendly vessel. This assignment is a recognition of all our employees and the quality that Myklebust stands for. The project will also have major positive ripple effects in our area,” added Leiv Sindre Muren, CEO of Myklebust Verft.