Remontowa Cuts Steel for Torghatten Nord's New Hybrid Ferry

Polish shipyard Remontowa Shipbuilding on Wednesday held a steel cutting ceremony for a new hybrid passenger-car ferry ordered by Norwegian shipowner Torghatten Nord, marking the official start of construction.

The battery-driven electric double-ended ferry is designed for the Stornes-Bjørnerå service in the Arctic Circle area. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

"From 2010 to 2013, we built eight modern ferries for this shipowner. The relaunch of our cooperation confirms the positive experience and satisfaction with the delivered ferries. Today, we start a new chapter of our partnership," said Dariusz Jaguszewski, CEO of Remontowa Shipbuilding.