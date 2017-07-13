Grand Bahama Shipyard Appoints UK Representative

Grand Bahama Shipyard and L&R Midland (UK) Ltd have signed an exclusive agency agreement covering the U.K. markets effective June 1, 2017.

Caribbean shipyard Grand Bahama Shipyard (GBS) has engaged L&R Midland (UK) as its representative in the U.K. in what is expected to be an increasingly busy period due to approaching new International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations that will require ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) and exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) retrofits.

The yard’s facilities include three floating dry docks capable of docking vessels up to 82,500 metric tons and over 300 meters in length, significant berth and quayside facilities, including thruster pits, crane capacity up to 300t, extensive capability for hull, machinery, electrical and carpentry work, including many on-site specialist subcontractors such as ABB, Rolls Royce and Wärtsilä.

Located 93 nautical miles east of Miami in close vicinity to the Gulf of Mexico, Panama Canal and situated along major shipping lanes, GBS typically sees fine weather conditions making it a location for year-round docking, repair, upgrade and conversion of cruise, commercial and offshore vessels.

GBS reported a total of 23 cruise vessels scheduled for dry dock in 2017, and during the first half of 2017 has completed work on 17 of those vessels. Generally, the scope of works included propulsion and technical systems overhauls, hull treatment, accommodations and public spaces upgrades and the addition of onboard attraction facilities.

Carnival Cruise Lines dry docked five vessels to close its 2016-2017 dry dock season: Ecstasy, Dream, Sensation, Glory and Breeze. Similar on each dry dock project were full hull blasting and application of silicone coatings; major technical projects including major steel replacement in underwater areas and pipe replacements on multiple systems throughout the vessels. GBS supported the overhaul of thrusters and stabilizers, as well as, fabrication and installation of sea chests that were fitted into hulls to support the requirements of newly installed scrubber systems. Other major technical projects were the positioning of additional diesel generator modules (ADG) on four vessels and the installation of cyclo-convertor, the latter being a major co-op project with GBS/ABB/Carnival. On the hotel side, GBS supported the Carnival Hotel Refurbishment Team with interior structural modification works on several vessels and the construction and installation of the “Water Works” attraction.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines’ Grandeur of the Sea received a scrubber system, enhancements to aluminum and steel structures of the upper deck, and complete hull blasting and application of silicone coating. A project of note undertaken by the yard was the erection and maintenance of a 1,500 m3 complex scaffolding structure to support interior renovations.

Princess Cruise Lines returned with two vessels, the Caribbean Princess and the Pacific Princess. Both replaced approximately 11 tons of steel in structural projects on the hull and upper decks. Other projects included the application of the intricate Princess livery on the bow of each vessel by a team from the GBS Hull Treatment Department.

Celebrity Summit visited in April for an ABB Azipods overhaul. The yard team are so versed in this work that the vessel was ready to return to operations within seven days of going dry.

Norwegian Cruise Lines dry docked five ships within the first half of 2017. NCL’s Sky dry docked for works that included UTM on pool structures, replacement of galley equipment . GBS supported Rolls Royce on the overhaul of CPP and thrusters, and GBS further assisted by constructing and maintaining complex scaffolding in support of interior renovation projects. The Pearl and Jade work programs included full blast and application of silicone coatings, the installation of new ballast water treatment system pipe lines; the overhaul of thrusters, stabilizers and ABB Azipods.

Disney Cruise Lines docked Fantasy for its first class related dry docking. Works included an extensive hull treatment and anode replacement program, the erection and maintenance of a 10,000 m3 of complex scaffold stage to support major water park and slide refurbishments.

Oceania’s Insignia and Regent’s Seven Seas Mariner both visited for a quick refit.