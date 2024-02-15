Rescuers Search for Missing Crew After Cargo Ship Sinks in the Marmara Sea

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Rescue crews are searching by air and sea for six crew members missing from a Turkish-registered merchant vessel that sank in the Marmara Sea off northwest Turkey on Thursday.

It was reported that the 69-meter general cargo ship Batuhan A started to sink at 6:30 a.m. local time due to bad weather and sea conditions, according to the Turkish Coast Guard. The 1,090 dwt vessel was said to be carrying dry cargo from Marmara Island to Gemlik and crewed by Turkish nationals.

The Coast Guard said it deployed two ships (TCSG-313, TCSG-85) and two boats (TCSG-25, KB-4502) to scour the area while the Directorate General of Coastal Safety assigned two tugboats to the scene. Planes are also assisting the search and rescue efforts.

An empty life boat was found in the area where the 53-year-old vessel is believed to have sunk, the Coast Guard said.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.