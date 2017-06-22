Crowley Names Michel VP, Human Resources and Learning

Crowley Maritime Corp. has appointed Susan “Suz” Michel as vice president of human resources and learning, bringing all aspects of human capital management under her leadership – from talent acquisition to training and professional development to long-term employee retention.

Michel joined Crowley in 2004 and most recently served as vice president of organizational development and change leadership. She will remain based in Jacksonville and continue to report to Carl Fox , senior vice president of corporate services

In her new role Michel will oversee all aspects of human resources including talent acquisition, employee onboarding, training and professional development, benefits, compensation, employee retention, oversee facilities, office services and travel. She will continue to lead people development and learning, organizational development and change leadership.

In 2004, Michel joined Crowley in a safety, security, quality and environmental stewardship (SSQE) role focused on regulatory safety training. In 2011, she was promoted to vice president of safety and learning. During her tenure with Crowley, Michel has been instrumental in shaping culture changing processes within the company and developing the performance suite of company culture and leadership training for employees.

Michel has an undergraduate degree in education and a master's degree in industrial psychology. She received the company's highest honor, the Thomas Crowley Trophy, in 2008.