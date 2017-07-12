Volvo Penta to Power New NYPD Response Boat

The newest New York Police Department (NYPD) response boat currently under construction will be powered by Volvo Penta diesel inboard engines from Pacific Power Group, a first for the NYPD fleet.

The fifth Response Boat - Medium C (RB-M C) built by Vigor will join the fleet of RB-M C’s currently providing maritime security and law enforcement in the New York metro area. The vessel, which is under construction at Vigor Ballard, is being built based on an all-aluminum design utilized on more than 174 Coast Guard response boats.

A Volvo Penta D13-800 inboard diesel engine will power the newest RB-M C and provides 800 hp at 2,300 rpm, making the vessel capable of top speeds over 40 knots. The EPA Tier 3-rated D13 engine provides greater low speed torque which gives the RB-M C strong acceleration which is critical for tactical handling and specialized mission capabilities. Twin turbochargers and charge air coolers manage combustion temperature control and add to the engine’s durability.

Also a first for the NYPD, the new vessel will feature Volvo Penta Electronic Vessel Controls (EVC) which allow for greater monitoring of engine data, fuel consumption and other parameters to minimize downtime.

The new RB-M C will feature Rolls Royce FF375S waterjets and marine transmissions from Pacific Power Group. This is the fifth NYPD RB-M C build by Vigor that has been powered by Pacific Power Group. The new RB-M C is scheduled to be delivered in November 2017.

“The combination of the Volvo Penta D13 engines and Rolls Royce waterjets provides the newest response boat with superior maneuverability and the performance they need for [the NYPD’s] demanding missions,” said Vice President of Pacific Power Group, Bill Mossey.

“The D13 diesel platform is a proven workhorse for the most demanding commercial marine applications ,” said Jens Bering, vice president of marine sales for Volvo Penta of the Americas. “It also provides industry-leading fuel economy and meets rigorous EPA Tier-3 standards for low emissions.”

