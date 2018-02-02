Viking Supply Ships Completes Restructuring
Swedish OSV owner Viking Supply Ships (VSS) has signed a final agreement to complete the restructuring of its finances as credit committees of all its senior lenders have approved the completed programme.
Swedish OSV owner Viking Supply Ships (VSS) has signed a final agreement to complete the restructuring of its finances as credit committees of all its senior lenders have approved the completed programme.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe