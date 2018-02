U.S.-listed shares of oil rig firm Seadrill are up 10 percent at 28 cents in early trade.

Under an amended plan, the company will raise $1.08 billion in new capital via the issuance of new secured notes and equity.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with debt and liabilities of over $10 billion last September after a sharp drop in oil prices in 2014 cut demand for rigs.

Seadrill's U.S.-listed shares are now up 25.3 percent YTD; Oslo-listed shares are up about 19 percent this year.





