Retlif Testing Laboratories Earns DLA Approved

Retlif Testing Laboratories, a family-owned and operated engineering and testing organization, has been named a Defense Logistics Agency approved testing facility. With comprehensive testing and engineering from three secure, northeast facilities, Retlif provides a broad scope of testing, engineering and consulting services across the following industries: commercial aviation and aerospace, rail and transit, maritime, military, and commercial wireless.

Retlif has successfully completed a comprehensive evaluation and has been formally approved to conduct testing in accordance with the standards established by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). DLA testing encompasses the rigorous assessment of equipment, materials, and supplies to ensure conformance with the agency’s stringent criteria for quality and performance. This certification affirms that the tested items are not only compliant with regulatory mandates but are also robust enough to meet the demanding operational requirements of military applications.

This DLA facility approval is a critical addition to Retlif’s international accreditation for over 450 test methods in the fields of Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), Environmental Stress Simulation (ESS) and Acoustic Noise testing.