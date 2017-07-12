Goltens to Retrofit BWT Systems on BP Gas Carriers

Goltens said it has been awarded a contract for the engineering and retrofit installation of OceanSaver ballast water treatment (BWT) systems on board two of BP Shipping’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The vessels to be retrofitted are the two 138,000 cbm LNG vessels British Innovator and British Merchant.

Goltens will undertake the engineering and prefabrication work in 2017 and then complete the installation services in 2018.

“We look forward to working closely with BP and applying our well-proven process to the retrofit of these two gas carriers in the most efficient manner,” said Roy Strand , chief operating officer of Goltens Worldwide.