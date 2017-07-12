Goltens to Retrofit BWT Systems on BP Gas Carriers

Goltens said it has been awarded a contract for the engineering and retrofit installation of OceanSaver ballast water treatment (BWT) systems on board two of BP Shipping’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
The vessels to be retrofitted are the two 138,000 cbm LNG vessels British Innovator and British Merchant.
Goltens will undertake the engineering and prefabrication work in 2017 and then complete the installation services in 2018.
“We look forward to working closely with BP and applying our well-proven process to the retrofit of these two gas carriers
in the most efficient manner,” said Roy Strand
, chief operating officer of Goltens Worldwide.
Goltens has been involved in more than 240 ballast water retrofit projects covering a broad range of vessel types and all of the major system manufacturers. Its support for BWT retrofit projects includes 3D laser scanning
and design engineering, system evaluation and comparisons, total engineering packages; including bill of materials, 3D shipyard installation drawings and instructions and Marine Class Submittals, as well as full turnkey installations.