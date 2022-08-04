Revell Takes the Helm at SIGTTO

The Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO) has appointed Ian Revell as its new Chief Executive Officer & General Manager, in succession to Capt. Andrew Clifton.

SIGTTO President, Steffen Jacobson, said, “I am very pleased to welcome Ian Revell to the Society and look forward to working with him as he undertakes this key role. We have made a considerable effort to find the right permanent candidate for this position, and have no doubt that Ian is the person to take the Society forward in meeting its objectives for the future. We have been fortunate to have Chris Clucas to provide continuity in the interim, and the handover to Ian has already begun. Ian takes over on September 1, 2022.”

Ian has been a Chartered Engineer for over twenty years, undertaking significant international executive roles in leading international classification and ship management organizations. Having also assumed senior leadership roles in entrepreneurial maritime start up and scale up operations, Ian is no stranger to guiding organizations through the challenges of a complex and changing environment.

"I am honored to take over the helm at SIGTTO during these very challenging and interesting times of change,” Revell said. “The key will be ensuring that the Society responds to this fast-developing landscape and continues the unwavering support for members in the journey ahead - while never losing sight of our excellent industry safety record. It is essential to support our members on their respective paths transitioning towards shipping decarbonization in the coming years. I look forward to working closely with all SIGTTO members in this new role and maximizing the value that membership brings to each organization.”