RIBCRAFT Delivers Patrol Boat Pair to Vermont State Police

The Vermont State Police recently took delivery of two specialized 25-foot’ RIBCRAFT 7.8 patrol boats. Delivered to the greater Burlington area, the rigid inflatable boats (RIB) will be used by the State Police Marine Division for all law enforcement operations including patrol, search and rescue, rapid response, victim recovery, and executive protection details on Lake Champlain.

The two RIBs add to the agency’s existing fleet of RIBCRAFT vessels and will provide expanded on-water capabilities. As with the previous RIBCRAFT deliveries, these boats were configured and built to meet the diverse operational requirements of the Vermont Marine State Police.

The new 7.8 features a center console with windscreen and extended aluminum T-top, antenna arch, aft tow post, engine crash rail, heavy duty dark grey Hypalon tube with reinforcing at the bow, two rows of rubstrake reinforcing, and boarding wear patches. The 7.8 provides a comfortable platform for long patrols while offering an open deck for officers and gear. Powered by a 300-horsepower Mercury SeaPro outboard, the boat will reach speeds in excess of 50 miles per hour while still providing unparalleled safety and unsurpassed performance.

Features of the RIBCRAFT 7.8 include:

Center console with front bench seat

Leaning post

Extended aluminum T-top with windscreen and electronics box

Aluminum antenna arch

Aft tow post

Engine crash rail

Large open aft deck

Fiberglass deep-V hull

Keel guard

Heavy duty dark grey 1670 dtx Hypalon tube with bow and rubstrake reinforcing

Sergeant Carbo of the Vermont State Police said, “The addition of these two 7.8 response vessels will be our fourth and fifth vessels we have received from RIBCRAFT. RIBCRAFT provides a solid product, built specifically to suit our needs that in turn allows us to provide a professional and reliable service to the many recreational boats on Vermont’s waterways.”