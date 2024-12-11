RightShip Revises Timeline for Vessel Inspection Age Trigger

RightShip, an ESG-focused digital maritime platform, has released a revised timeline for implementing its vessel inspection age trigger, reducing the inspection threshold from 14 to 10 years through a four-phased approach.

The update has been introduced after extensive industry engagement, following the initial announcement of the inspection age trigger in October 2024.

Constructive dialogue with RightShip’s customers and respected industry associations - including INTERCARGO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), and the Union of Greek Shipowners whose membership represents a substantial portion of the global dry bulk and general cargo fleet - has been instrumental in refining the approach to align with operational realities, RightShip said.

The revision entails extended timeline with four phases, with the rollout expanded to a four-phase implementation, giving vessel owners and operators more time to adjust budgets, train crew, and plan for inspections.

All vessels now have at least 12 months' notice from the initial announcement before Safety Score impacts take effect. This phased approach also allows RightShip to accredit additional inspectors.

Also, for Phase 4, inspections for vessels aged 10 years will now align with the Second Special Survey Dry Dock, with a three-month buffer post-completion before inspection requirements take effect.

To ensure a smooth transition, RightShip has also introduced a three-month window between inspection requirements in vets and Safety Score applicability aims to stagger inspection volumes and reduce operational pressures.

In addition, vessels built after October 1, 2011 that complete inspections between January and June 2025 are eligible for a $1,000 inspection fee credit, encouraging early participation and reducing peak inspection volumes.

RightShip will require vessels of less than 8,000 DWT to undergo similar inspection making the safety standard more consistent across the global Dry Bulk and General Cargo fleet.

“Industry stakeholders have through this dialogue concluded a shared understanding that co-operation is essential for safety. While the decision to lower the inspection age from 14 to 10 years remains unchanged, we have carefully considered stakeholder feedback and adjusted the rollout timeline.

“The revised approach is designed to strike an optimal balance: advancing the industry toward safer operations while giving vessel owners, operators, and crew the necessary time to adapt effectively,” said Steen Lund, CEO of RightShip.

“Our updated approach directly addresses some of the key stakeholder concerns, balancing inspection workloads and providing flexibility while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

“We've also committed to enhanced transparency in our processes to offer greater clarity through industry dialogue going forward. Our goal is to continue to support vessel owners, operators, and crews in adapting smoothly, without compromising the quality required to uphold maritime safety,” added Christopher Saunders, Chief Maritime Officer at RightShip.