Rimorchitori Napoletani Holds Naming, Christening Ceremony for Sanmar Tugs

Naming and christening ceremonies for two class-leading tugboats built by Sanmar for Italian operator Rimorchitori Napoletani took place in Naples on November 29.

GARGANO and PORTOSALVO are both examples of the latest tugboats in the Turkish tug builder's Boğaçay range of ship-handling tugs based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Boğaçay tugs are continually evolving by taking advantage of the latest technologies and innovations as they become available. The latest versions, such as GARGANO and PORTOSALVO, are the most environmentally friendly to date. Their green credentials include a high standard of machinery automation to maximize efficiency and Tier III-compliant main engines. In addition, thanks to an optimized hull-propeller-engine configuration, key performance parameters such as bollard pull and speed are achieved with reduced installed power and lower fuel consumption, delivering benefits in terms of environmental impact and operational expenditure (OPEX).

With an overall length of 24.4m, molded beam of 12m, least molded depth of 4.5m and navigational draft of approximately 5.45m, the sister tugs can each achieve a bollard pull of over 70 tons astern and a free-running speed of 12.5 knots.

Rimorchitori Napoletani, whose origins can be traced back to assisting sail-powered ships in the Port of Naples in the late 19th Century, continues to modernize its fleet with Sanmar's tugs.

GARGANO and PORTOSALVO are the seventh and eighth tugboats that Sanmar has built for Rimorchitori Napoletani as part of a successful partnership which began in 2017.