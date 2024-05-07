Ripple and Marine Learning Systems Merge

Maritime software brands Ripple and Marine Learning Systems are joining forces, coming together under a single brand focused on crew training and marine operations.

The firms, both acquired by technology holding company Bleecker Street Group in 2023, have merged to become Ripple Operations.

Post-merger, the new entity will provide human capital management, crew operations, training, learning and development solutions to maritime operators, supporting hundreds of thousands of mariners and operators across the ferry, cruise, offshore, fishery and tug, tow and barge industries. Its customers include the world’s largest cruise line and North America’s largest ferry system, among many others.

Bleecker Street Group said the merger will lead to an expanded product portfolio, enhanced customer support and greater innovation and R&D.

Chad Mitchell, Bleecker Street Group Founder and Ripple Operations Executive Chairman, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as we bring together two industry-leading brands to create a stronger, more innovative force in the maritime software market. This merger represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower global maritime organizations with the tools and technologies they need to succeed in today’s dynamic environment. We look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers and driving positive change across the industry.”