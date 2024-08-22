Ripple Operations Acquires AdonisHR

Maritime software company Ripple Operations has acquired AdonisHR, a Norwegian family-owned provider of crew management and payroll software solutions.

The acquisition is supported by a substantial financial investment from New York-based software holding company Bleecker Street Group and significantly accelerates Ripple’s growth in the global maritime sector. By joining forces with AdonisHR, Ripple now serves more than 380,000 mariners on more than 2,000 vessels in nearly 100 countries around the world.

"This acquisition is a transformative moment for both of our companies. By combining forces, we are set to build upon our leading market position and redefine Crew Success Software to optimize crew safety, efficiency, and overall performance from a single, unified platform," said Heather Combs, CEO of Ripple Operations.

Ripple was formed through the merger of New Orleans-based MarineCFO and Vancouver-based Marine Learning Systems (MLS) whose e-learning and skills assessment solutions will integrate into the AdonisHR product suite. Specifically tailored for the maritime industry, the modules offer ease of use, flexibility and reliability in managing seafarer training and performance assessment – both onshore and at sea – and boast major ferry operators and cruise lines worldwide as customers.

"These early feature integrations represent a significant upgrade for all of our brands even as we hone our end-to-end Ripple platform. We will likely add additional modules, either developed in-house or through further acquisitions, so the story is ongoing. Meanwhile, customers can rest assured that we will provide the same client focused service and focused commitment to optimizing HR processes under the entire Ripple umbrella," Combs concluded.

In a separate transaction in September last year, AdonisHR acquired and integrated compatriot company Shipadmin, a vendor of onboard operations systems, particularly for offshore vessels and rigs, including daily ship-shore reporting, environmental compliance, document management and Personnel-on-Board solutions.



