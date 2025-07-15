RIX Industries Appoints New President and CEO

RIX Industries, a leader in gas compression and generation technologies, announced the appointment of Dana Otterson James as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. A proven force within RIX, Dana steps into the role with a clear vision for building on the company’s 147-year legacy while laying the foundation for future growth and innovation.

“As we move into a period of dynamic change and unprecedented opportunity, I’m honored to lead RIX Industries into its next chapter,” said Dana. “Our history of reliability and ingenuity will serve as the springboard for a future built on collaboration, advanced technology, and customer-focused partnership and subsequent solutions.”

With a growth mindset and a demonstrated knowledge of the company, Dana pairs her passion for modernizing processes with deep respect for RIX’s evolution and achievements over time. She is focused on strengthening RIX’s position as a trusted partner in the marine, defense, medical, and industrial markets, driving innovation and operational excellence across the organization. Dana's vision is rooted in increased customer partnership and engaged employees, with growth on the horizon.

Recognizing that strong leadership is essential to realizing this vision, Dana has already begun expanding the executive team to support the company’s strategic goals. Recent appointments include a Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information & Supply Chain Officer, Director of Advanced Development, and Director of Supply Chain.