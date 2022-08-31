RIX Industries Forms Sales Partnership with Blue Deep International

RIX Industries, a developer of gas generation systems and energy technologies, announced Blue Deep International (BDI) as a new sales partner for the commercial marine and international naval defense markets. U.K.-based BDI is a representative agency servicing countries and regions across the globe including Western Europe, North America, and Australia.

Effective May 1, 2022, BDI represents RIX exclusively in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland acting as a sales partner. Additionally, BDI also represents RIX in select markets in North America, through its partnership with Mercer Associates LLC.

BDI is primarily focused on selling RIX’s methanol-to-hydrogen (M2H2) reformer systems. With International Maritime Organization (IMO) goals to reduce carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2050, shipbuilders and operators face strict emissions regulations in the shift to greener technologies. RIX’s M2H2 series reformers enable the integration of advanced fuel reforming and hydrogen purification technologies directly onboard marine vessels.

BDI will also support the sales of RIX’s oil-free marine air and gas compressors, gas generation systems, and cryogenic coolers.

“We believe Blue Deep International will be a great addition and valuable asset in broadening our market reach,” said Bryan Reid, Chief Sales Officer, RIX Industries. “We are confident that our partnership with BDI will accelerate the adoption of our M2H2 technology in European and North American markets.”

BDI Director, Jeff Owen said, “Decarbonizing is an enormous challenge to the whole of the marine industry, with no single product or fuel offering a magic solution. With our combined technical and sales experience we will look to partner and help our customers configure propulsion and power systems to meet their emission reduction challenges and goals.”