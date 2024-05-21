Marine Link
Røjgaard joins CIMAC Board

May 21, 2024

Charlotte Røjgaard, Global Marine Fuels Director at Bureau Veritas, joins the CIMAC Board. Image courtesy CIMAC/BV

CIMAC welcomes Charlotte Røjgaard, Bureau Veritas, as a new Board member. She will act as Vice President Working Groups. Røjgaard succeeds Marko Dekena who recently decided to leave the CIMAC Board after many years in various roles.

Røjgaard is the Global Marine Fuels Director at Bureau Veritas. She holds a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark and an executive MBA in Shipping and Logistics from Copenhagen Business School. She has already been an active member in CIMAC Working Groups for most of her career.

