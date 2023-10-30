RMC Launches and Christens Spirit of Tasmania IV

Rauma Marine Constructions celebrated the launch and christening of Spirit of Tasmania IV, the first of two identical car and passenger ferries the Finnish shipyard is building for Tasmania's TT-Line.

Built to replace similarly Finnish-built sister ships, the new vessels are specially designed to operate on a challenging route across the Bass Strait between Geelong, Victoria, and Devonport, Tasmania.

The Spirit of Tasmania IV was christened at the RMC shipyard. The vessel’s godmother is Deborah Grainger from Australia.

The keel laying of the newly launched Spirit of Tasmania IV was celebrated at Rauma shipyard exactly one year ago in October 2022. The production of the vessel’s sister ship, Spirit of Tasmania V, was celebrated with a steel cutting ceremony in December 2022.

“We are excited to start a new phase in the construction of the vessel as the work shifts from building the ship’s hull to interior work and systems implementation. This also means that we are able to start constructing the second vessel’s hull in the construction pool,” said Johanna Kaijo, Project Manager of Spirit of Tasmania at RMC.

After the launch, the work will shift from hull construction to equipment assembly and interior work. The focus will be on finishing plumbing and electrics as well as interior design for the hotel area. Furthermore, the work around the vessel’s engine room and car deck will continue. The equipment assembly phase will continue with the implementation of various systems, culminating in sea trials conducted before the handing out of the vessel.

Spirit of Tasmania IV

Length: 212 m

Width: 31 m

Draught: 7 m

Gross tonnage: 48,000

Speed: 26 knots (48 km/h)

Lane metres: 3,700 m

Passengers: 1 800

Cabins: 301