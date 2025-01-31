Rönner Continues to Operate the Flensburg Shipyard FSG

The future of the two insolvent shipyards FSG and Nobiskrug is taking shape: The Rönner Group from Bremerhaven will continue to operate the Flensburg shipyard and the Lürssen Group from Bremen will take over the facilities and land at the shipyard site in Rendsburg.

In the future, the Nobiskrug shipyard will be operated as part of the neighbouring Lürssen-Kröger shipyard. Lürssen has submitted a notarised offer for this. The provisional insolvency administrators Dr Christoph Morgen (Brinkmann & Partner law firm) and Hendrik Gittermann (REIMER law firm) will accept these offers as insolvency administrators in the week following the opening of the insolvency proceedings.

The FSG and Nobiskrug workforces were informed about this at staff meetings. Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther and State Secretary for Economic Affairs Julia Carstens came to the Flensburg shipyard to mark the occasion. The owners of the Rönner Group introduced themselves personally to the employees. Chas Kelly, Chairman of SeaRoad Shipping from Tasmania / Australia, explained that he had placed an order with the Rönner Group to complete the shipbuilding project in Flensburg.

"We have managed to find two renowned strategic investors for FSG and Nobiskrug within the extremely tight time frame of just seven weeks," explains Dr Christoph Morgen. "In the week following the opening of the insolvency proceedings, technical preparations will begin at the Flensburg shipyard for the Rönner Group to resume shipyard operations. I would like to thank Chas Kelly, the Chairman of SeaRoad, for coming all the way from Tasmania to northern Germany to secure the new vessel 784 here in Flensburg," continued Dr Morgen.

"We are delighted that the takeover by Lürssen has created a long-term perspective for Rendsburg. The traditional company is an excellent fit for Nobiskrug. In addition, the capacities and locations of the two shipyards complement each other almost perfectly," adds Hendrik Gittermann.

Michael Schmidt, Chairman of workers union IG Metall Flensburg, is also satisfied with the result: "FSG can now once again show that it can fulfil technically highly demanding orders such as the construction of the LNG-powered RoRo vessel for SeaRoad. The Rönner Group has an outstanding team that always fights for its shipyard. These are the people you need when it comes to complex shipbuilding contracts and Germany's energy security. They are ready and waiting in the transfer company.”

Dr Martin Bitter, Chairman of workers union IG Metall Rendsburg, is also relieved: "Nobiskrug will be retained as a shipbuilding and industrial site. This is good news in these uncertain times. With Lürssen, there is a buyer with the economic capacity and the necessary expertise to bring the shipyard back into calmer waters."

However, due to the considerable investment backlog, both shipyards are not yet operational. Extensive preparatory work still needs to be carried out in the coming months, for example obtaining TÜV authorisations and certifications, renovating buildings, setting up facilities, procuring materials and much more.

A transfer company will therefore be set up for the employees, which will ensure the transition from 1 February and enable them to gain further qualifications. Over 95 per cent of the 500 employees have contractually agreed to this procedure.