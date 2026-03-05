Marine Link
Robert Allan Architect Earns P. Eng. Accreditation

March 5, 2026

Sajjad Helal Makouei. © Robert Allan Ltd.

Robert Allan Ltd. has announced that Mr. Sajjad Helal Makouei has earned his accreditation as a Professional Engineer with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC).

Sajjad is a highly valued member of the Naval Architecture and Advanced Structural Analysis team at Robert Allan Ltd. and has been with the company since 2014. During this time, he has been involved in many aspects of structural design and finite element analysis.

Sajjad holds a Master of Naval Architecture from Sharif University of Technology in Iran and a Master of Ship Structures from Instituto Superior Técnico in Portugal In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, hiking, and camping.

