Tuesday, September 26, 2023
2023 Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship Award Recipients Announced

September 25, 2023

Samuel Shanks and Zachary Greenham (Source Robert Allan)

The Trustees of the Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship Trust and Robert Allan Ltd. Have awarded two scholarships for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Awards have been made to Samuel Shanks of Port Alberni, BC, and Zachary Greenham of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Shanks is a second-year student of mechanical engineering at the University of Victoria, focussed on a career in marine engineering. Throughout high school and university he has gained considerable experience working in various aspects of the marine world.

Greenham is a fourth-year student of naval architecture at Memorial University. He also brings to his studies a strong background of personal experience working in the commercial marine industry.

The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship was created in 1981 by a bequest of the late Robert F. Allan and has been awarded every year since to deserving Canadian students of naval architecture or marine engineering.

