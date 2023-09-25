2023 Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship Award Recipients Announced

The Trustees of the Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship Trust and Robert Allan Ltd. Have awarded two scholarships for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Awards have been made to Samuel Shanks of Port Alberni, BC, and Zachary Greenham of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Shanks is a second-year student of mechanical engineering at the University of Victoria, focussed on a career in marine engineering. Throughout high school and university he has gained considerable experience working in various aspects of the marine world.

Greenham is a fourth-year student of naval architecture at Memorial University. He also brings to his studies a strong background of personal experience working in the commercial marine industry.

The Robert Allan Memorial Scholarship was created in 1981 by a bequest of the late Robert F. Allan and has been awarded every year since to deserving Canadian students of naval architecture or marine engineering.