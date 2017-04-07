Kraken Robotik Imaging System for AWI

Kraken Sonar Inc. subsidiary Kraken Robotik GmbH in Bremen, Germany has been awarded a contract to design and build a 6,000m rated 3D laser/optical imaging system for the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Bremerhaven. Delivery is scheduled for June 2017.

The 3D smart camera system will be based on Kraken’s recently announced SeaVision technology, but custom engineered and adapted to operate over extended periods under harsh deep-sea conditions. SeaVision is the world's first RGB underwater laser imaging system that offers the resolution, range and scan rate to deliver dense full color 3D point cloud images of subsea infrastructure with millimeter accuracy in real time.

Dr. Jakob Schwendner, Managing Director of Kraken Robotik GmbH said, “This customized version of our SeaVision system offers compelling advantages for scientific applications both as an instrument as well as a sensor to support the safe operation of carrier systems. Compared to classical video survey methods, the resulting point cloud data can be used to quantitatively measure and compare biological and geological targets in unprecedented detail. As the data is generated in real-time, it can also be used as a navigation and obstacle avoidance sensor for autonomous systems, enabling automated data collection in difficult underwater scenarios.”