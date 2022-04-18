Rochester Harbor Pier Repair Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District awarded a $3.85 million contract to Illinois-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials, L.L.C. on March 31 for repairs to the Rochester Harbor East Pier in Rochester, N.Y.

Repairs will ensure the pier, along with its adjacent federal navigation channel, continue to provide safe passage and refuge for commercial and recreational vessels between the Genesee River, Lake Ontario and the rest of the Great Lakes.

“The Port of Rochester is a vital economic and recreational asset that produces millions in annual economic impact and supports hundreds of jobs, over 1,000 boat slips, dozens of charter boats, top-notch fishing, and much more,” said Sen. Charles Schumer. “I was proud to fight to secure these federal funds because ensuring the Rochester Harbor navigation channel is repaired and maintained is vital to protect Rochester jobs and economic development.”

“One of our community’s greatest assets is its location along the Great Lakes,” said Rep. Joe Morelle (NY-25). “These repairs to the Rochester Harbor are critical to ensuring the safety of our waterways and maximizing the full commercial, recreational, and economic potential of our lakefront. I am grateful to the Army Corps for their partnership and dedication to improving our waterborne transportation infrastructure.”

“Maintaining harbors like Rochester ensures the Great Lakes Navigation System continues to bolster the nation’s economic strength and quality of life,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Buffalo District. “The Buffalo District is also excited to add to the pier work we completed in 2021 and make sure the full length of the structure remains an asset for the people of Rochester and the state of New York.”

Repairs will encompass an approximately 425-foot section of the pier and will include the driving of steel sheet pile on both sides of the existing concrete and timber crib pier structure, anchoring the tops of the parallel sheet pile wall together with bolted double steel channel wales and tie rods, backfilling the space between the sheet pile and existing pier structure with granular fill, and placing a reinforced concrete slab over the granular fill between the sheet pile walls. The work will also involve temporary removal and reconstruction of a portion of existing rubble mound stone wave absorbers on the west side of the pier, as necessary, to drive the sheet pile.

As part of the project, solar marine lights will be installed on the lake side of the pier, increasing safety and visibility for navigation.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Summer 2022 and be completed by Fall 2022.

During construction, the navigation channel will remain open, but the construction site and portions of the pier to the north will be fenced off and inaccessible.

USACE Buffalo District previously completed a $3.4 million repair to 600 feet of the east pier on June 16, 2021.

Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $4.3 million in business revenue, 20 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $1.4 million in labor income to the transportation sector.

This project is fully federally funded.