Rodriguez Takes Americas Chairman Role at PONANT

Luxury cruise industry veteran Edie Rodriguez will serve as Americas Brand Chairman and Corporate Special Advisor at French-owned cruise line PONANT.



With more than 30 years of experience in the cruise industry, the former Crystal CEO and President will be responsible for increasing PONANT's brand awareness and sales in the Americas, and will act as a Corporate Advisor for the company.



Navin Sawhney, CEO of PONANT Americas, said, "For the last several years now, PONANT has been building a solid strategy for the American market and has the means to achieve its objectives. Given our strong ambitions and the real potential of this market, I am happy to see our team strengthened by the arrival of Edie Rodriguez."