Rolf Thore Roppestad Appointed Group Chair of the International Group of P&I Clubs

At the Annual General Meeting of the International Group of P&I Clubs in London on November 11, 2025, Rolf Thore Roppestad was appointed as the new Chair of the International Group of P&I Clubs.

Roppestad succeeds Andrew Cutler, who has served since November 2022. The Group thanked Cutler for his contributions and the positive impacts during his time as Chair. Under Cutler’s leadership the Group has faced a number of issues, from growing geopolitical concerns, wars and an expanding sanctions regime, to the merger of two of its member Clubs. The Group also celebrated its 125th anniversary during Cutler’s tenure.

"The IG system is close to my heart. It plays a key part not only in facilitating global shipping, but also in helping to protect seafarers and the marine environment. Under Andrew’s leadership, the Group has thrived and consistently demonstrated its value, and I look forward to building on that. Together, the Group Clubs will continue to support shipowners as they navigate an increasingly complex regulatory and geopolitical environment. Keeping the IG mission at the forefront: collectively stronger," said Roppestad.

“In today’s geopolitical climate, where established global frameworks and collaboration are under pressure on several fronts, the role of the IG is perhaps more critical than ever,” Roppestad added. “The IG brings together mutual P&I insurers from different parts of the world to ensure that maritime casualties are handled responsibly and efficiently. It ensures that clean-up is properly managed, that people are supported and compensated, and that communities are protected. It is a system that has served society well – and one we must continue to safeguard and promote.”