Roll Group Adds a Module Carrier to Its Fleet

Roll Group announced it has added another module carrier into its fleet as the Netherlands-based company eyes growing prospects in the oil and gas and offshore wind markets.

On January 6, 2020, the firm took ownership of a 2015-built vessel, soon to be painted in Roll Group livery and renamed as BigRoll Biscay.

With a length of 146m, a width of 32m and 12,285t deadweight, the module carrier is smaller than the others in the Roll Group fleet – BigRoll Bering and BigRoll Beaufort – but has a wider deck space than the RollDock dock type vessels, the company said.

Adriaan Aarts, Roll Group CEO said, “We are convinced this is a good investment considering the improving outlook for the years ahead. We expect many developments in the near future and have identified a need for additional tonnage to serve our clients in the oil and gas and offshore wind markets. Our current module carriers are perfectly suited to serve these markets but given the large scale of some of the upcoming projects, further expansion of our fleet is necessary. The acquisition of the BigRoll Biscay is the next step in the development strategy of Roll Group.’’

The flush cargo deck of the BigRoll Biscay measures an impressive 123.8 x 32.2 m, compared to 125 x 42 m on the BigRoll Bering and Beaufort. The overall deck load capacity of all Module Carriers is 20 mt/m2. The BigRoll Biscay isn’t ice class certified – but it does have DP2.

Peter Rondhuis, Roll Group CCO, said, “This new vessel will enable us to serve clients that require DP capabilities for their projects and also provides more flexibility and back-up for our existing fleet. Our existing module carriers are DP ready and can be upgraded to full DP if so required.

“In the coming years Roll Group intends to further expand its fleet and heavy lift equipment as well as strengthen its organisation with carefully selected partnerships in order to handle larger scale projects.”