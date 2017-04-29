Marine Link
Saturday, April 29, 2017

MOL Rolls Out 'Rolling Plan 2017'

April 29, 2017

Photo: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Photo: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has formulated a new management plan starting from fiscal 2017.

 
In formulating the plan, it first devised a vision for the MOL Group 10 years from now (2027), along with a long-term course for management, and then drafted three-year and long-term business strategies to realize this vision. 
 
This process was followed considering the major upheaval in the business environment surrounding MOL and the maritime transport industry, the group said.
 
According to MOL, the main thrust of the plan is to reinvent the business portfolio in tandem with enhancing financial strength by strategically allocating resources to carefully selected business fields. The plan will be named "Rolling Plan 201X," according to the year, and is scheduled to be reviewed annually.
 
The group will also develop the environment and emissions-free businesses into one of its future core operations.
