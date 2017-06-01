Rolls-Royce Bags 15 Engine Order in Norway

Rolls-Royce said it has signed a deal to supply 15 gas engines to Norwegian Ferry Company, Torghatten Nord AS. The engines will power five Multi Maritime designed LNG ferries operating between Bergen and Stord.

Kjell Harloff, Rolls-Royce, Vice President, Engines – Marine, said, “Since the introduction of our first marine gas engines 10 years ago, Rolls-Royce has delivered more than 700 gas engines on land and at sea accumulating over 25 million running hours of operating experience. We have proved that the Bergen lean-burn, pure gas, medium-speed engine range, combined with efficient hull designs, can help customers, like Torghatten Nord, cut their ships’ emissions and fuel bills significantly.”

All 15 engines are C26:33L9AGs, a generating set with nine cylinders in-line. The engine can operate on variable speed to reduce both fuel consumption and emissions. The C-gas engine has an operating speed of 1,000rpm and power of 2430kW.

Two of the vessels will be built at the VARD Brevik, yard in Norway whilst the other three will be built at the Tersan Shipyard, Turkey. The vessels are expected to enter service in January 2019.

According to the manufacturer, the Bergen C26:33 series reduces total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 20 percent compared to a similar diesel engine, even including the effects of methane slip, and is IMO Tier 3 compliant without the need of exhaust after treatment system. Engine rooms on gas powered vessels also stay much cleaner, saving operators time and money by reducing the frequency of cleaning tasks and the cost of chemicals. Crews appreciate the clean, safe working environment. The whole LNG System is designed for safety with double walled stainless steel containment.

Bergen C26:33 series engines are in operation across a range of vessel types including cargo vessels, PSVs and tugs as well as passenger vessels.

Torghatten Nord currently has 33 ferries and 10 express boats in operation in Norway. Four earlier LNG ferries, with Bergen gas engines, were built at Polish yard Remontowa, and have been operating on two routes serving Lofoten.